PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted in connection to several sex assaults and robberies in West Philadelphia has turned himself in to police.

Philadelphia police say 51-year-old Robert Johnson turned himself in to Southwest Detectives on Thursday morning.

Detectives say a weapon was recovered from Johnson’s home overnight.

Police say, Johnson, who they call a “power rapist” is believed to have raped three women last week.

The first woman was attacked around 5:45 a.m. last Tuesday on Concourse Drive, moments after she got off a bus. She was able to escape from the man and call authorities.

**WANTED FOR MULTIPLE ARMED RAPES AND ROBBERIES** Robert Johnson 51/B/M. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach – call 911 with information pic.twitter.com/HzYpu1S42L — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 26, 2018

Also last week, detectives say the same man forced a woman into a car at a gas station on 48th and Girard Avenue. Detectives say it happened just after 4 a.m. The woman was taken to Fairmount Park and raped with another woman, according to authorities.

“We believe this offender is what we call a “power rapist;” someone who lives in the community,” Lt. John Walker told Eyewitness News.

Walker says his believes the suspected rapist is behind two other robberies in June. On June 21, a woman was forced into a car in West Philadelphia and driven to two ATM machines on 52nd and Jefferson and 36th and Chestnut. On June 30, an Uber driver and two passengers were robbed after leaving The Mann Center.

Police say they are also looking into whether Johnson committed a fourth sexual assault.

If you have any information on these incidents call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.