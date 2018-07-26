Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want your help to track down five suspects who attacked a 20-year-old man.

It happened in the 1200 block of Spruce Street on July 11, just before 11 p.m.

The suspects briefly followed the victim, then two suspects kicked and punched him numerous times, said police.

Authorities say they took the victim’s backpack, wallet, and cell phone and then fled.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

