Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Buffalo Wild Wings, PJ Whelihans, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, East Coast Wings and Pizza, Wingstop
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:chicken wings, Local TV, national chicken wing day, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Earlier this month we celebrated National Fried Chicken Day, but on Sunday, July 29, we’re celebrating National Chicken Wing Day! Here are a few places you can chow down on a good deal.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Anthony’s is running a contest for guests to win free wings for a year! Must enter by this Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: BWWs is offering an order of free snack wings with any small, medium, or large order of traditional or boneless wings.

East Coast Wings And Grill: Traditional and boneless wings are just 50 cents at East Coast Wings and Grill this Sunday.

PJ Whelihan’s Pub: Endless wings for $15.99 (dine-in only) on Sunday.

Wingstop: Get 5 free wings with any purchase as restaurants add Spicy Korean Q flavor sauce along with loaded fries and Cajun fried corn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s