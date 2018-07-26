Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Earlier this month we celebrated National Fried Chicken Day, but on Sunday, July 29, we’re celebrating National Chicken Wing Day! Here are a few places you can chow down on a good deal.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Anthony’s is running a contest for guests to win free wings for a year! Must enter by this Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: BWWs is offering an order of free snack wings with any small, medium, or large order of traditional or boneless wings.

East Coast Wings And Grill: Traditional and boneless wings are just 50 cents at East Coast Wings and Grill this Sunday.

PJ Whelihan’s Pub: Endless wings for $15.99 (dine-in only) on Sunday.

Wingstop: Get 5 free wings with any purchase as restaurants add Spicy Korean Q flavor sauce along with loaded fries and Cajun fried corn.