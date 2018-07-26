Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Makeup lovers can celebrate National Lipstick Day with a free MAC lipstick this Sunday, July 29! MAC Cosmetics is giving away over half-a-million free tubes of lipstick, with no purchase required.

The available lipstick shades are a mix of discontinued colors, artist favorites, and iconic shades. The nine free shades available include colors from muted nude tones to bold berry shades. These lipsticks also range from satin to matte finish.

These lipsticks are valued at $18.50 each.

The limit is one tube per customer while supplies last. If you’re unable to make it into a MAC store on July 29, you can receive a free lipstick with any online purchase over $25 on Sunday.