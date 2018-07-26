Japanese Ads Featured On Armpits
JAPAN (CBS) – Ads are everywhere, and now in Japan, they’re also showing up on people’s armpits.

Businesses can rent a model’s armpit for about $100 per hour to advertise their products or services.

The ads come in various sizes and colors.

The company behind the idea is owned by a Japanese brand that specializes in armpit beauty products.

