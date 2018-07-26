Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

JAPAN (CBS) – Ads are everywhere, and now in Japan, they’re also showing up on people’s armpits.

Free Atlantic City Beach Concert Goes On After Demi Lovato Show Canceled Over Apparent Drug Overdose

Businesses can rent a model’s armpit for about $100 per hour to advertise their products or services.

The ads come in various sizes and colors.

NJ Radio Hosts Face 10-Day Suspension After Attorney General ‘Turban Man’ Comments

The company behind the idea is owned by a Japanese brand that specializes in armpit beauty products.