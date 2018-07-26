Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush address the media at The Billy Graham Library where they payed their respect to the late Reverend Billy Graham, on February 26, 2018, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Billy Graham, a spiritual advisor to several presidents who died February 21, 2018 at the age of 99, will lie in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC February 28 and March 1, 2018 so Americans can pay respect to the globally influential preacher. The one-time backwoods minister -- who eventually became the world's foremost Christian evangelist -- spread a message of spiritual redemption at tent and stadium revival meetings, in a career that spanned decades. / AFP PHOTO / Logan Cyrus (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will receive the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal during a ceremony on Veterans Day in November.

The National Constitution Center announced Thursday the former president and first lady will be honored with the 30th annual Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

“On Veterans Day, and every day, we recognize the selfless men and women who volunteer to defend our freedoms,” said Laura Bush. “We are grateful to our veterans and their caregivers for giving our nation tremendous strength.”

The Military Service Initiative within the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas helps post 9/11 veterans transition to civilian life, by helping them find jobs and “overcoming the invisible wounds of war.”

Bush served as president from 2001-2009.