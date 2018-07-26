Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, will receive the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal during a ceremony on Veterans Day in November.
The National Constitution Center announced Thursday the former president and first lady will be honored with the 30th annual Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans.
“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” former President Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”
“On Veterans Day, and every day, we recognize the selfless men and women who volunteer to defend our freedoms,” said Laura Bush. “We are grateful to our veterans and their caregivers for giving our nation tremendous strength.”
The Military Service Initiative within the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas helps post 9/11 veterans transition to civilian life, by helping them find jobs and “overcoming the invisible wounds of war.”
Bush served as president from 2001-2009.