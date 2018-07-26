Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MILWAUKEE (CBS) – A loyal dog in Wisconsin is looking for a home after staying next to its owner’s body for days after he died.

Robbie the dog is now at an animal rehab center west of Milwaukee, but the 14-year-old Scottish terrier used to belong to a 93-year-old man.

When that man died of heat exhaustion one day in his garden, Robbie stayed by his side for three full days.

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ This dog was out there for three days on his own, no water, no food. He’s a survivor. He’s just going to keep going. He’s a fighter,” said Susan Jacoby, the dog’s foster mother.

Robbie was dehydrated and full of ticks when he was found next to his elderly owner.

He has since healed, and he is looking for a new owner.