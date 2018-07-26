Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The Delaware Valley Radio Association will be hosting an open house at the W2ZQ Amateur Radio station at Mercer County Airport on Sunday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Public and active amateur radio operators are invited to examine the station and even make radio contacts on the modern amateur station. Anyone looking to get an FCC license can speak with club members about it.

There is no attendance fee and the club will provide food and refreshments.

RSVP to station@w2zq.com to help them order the correct amount of food for this event.

The DVRA club shack is located at the southeast corner of I-295 (Exit 75) at 798 Bear Tavern Road in West Trenton. Look for the antennas on the slight hill which is 50 feet beyond the traffic light on the left.