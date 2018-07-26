W2ZQ Amateur Radio station, Mercer County Airport, The Delaware Valley Radio Association
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, The Delaware Valley Radio Association
credit: cbs3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – The Delaware Valley Radio Association will be hosting an open house at the W2ZQ Amateur Radio station at Mercer County Airport on Sunday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Public and active amateur radio operators are invited to examine the station and even make radio contacts on the modern amateur station. Anyone looking to get an FCC license can speak with club members about it.

There is no attendance fee and the club will provide food and refreshments.

RSVP to station@w2zq.com to help them order the correct amount of food for this event.

The DVRA club shack is located at the southeast corner of I-295 (Exit 75) at 798 Bear Tavern Road in West Trenton. Look for the antennas on the slight hill which is 50 feet beyond the traffic light on the left.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s