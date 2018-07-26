National Water Park Day, Morey's Piers, OC, Ocean City Water Park, Dorney Park, Wildwater Kingdom, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Crystal Springs in East Brunswick, Splashplex at The Funplex in Mt Laurel, Clementon Park and Splash World
Filed Under:Best Water Parks, Local TV, Morey's Piers, Talkers, Water Parks

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rain is supposed to clear just in time for National Water Park Day this Saturday! Check out these local water parks to visit to cool off and celebrate.

  1. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood
    Morey’s Piers is one of the Jersey Shore’s greatest attractions and has recently added new features to its parks, including a new ride and WiFi for guests. Morey’s Piers’ two water parks, Ocean Oasis and Raging Waters, open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. But Morey’s Amusement Piers is open until midnight.
  2. Ocean City Water Park
    Another gem of the Jersey Shore is the OC Water Park, which is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. There are different ticket options available, including two-hour passes, all day passes for $29.95, and children ages 2 and under are free.
  3. Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown
    You don’t need to be at the shore to celebrate this holiday! Dorney Park’s Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown is currently running a Christmas in July special, offering tickets for only $29.99 until Aug. 12. The water park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  4. Six Flags Great Adventure Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, NJ
    Open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Save $8 when purchasing a daily pass online for $39.99.
  5. Clementon Park & Splash World
    Only a 30-minute drive from Philadelphia, Splash World is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Day pass tickets are available online for $32.99.
  6. Splashplex at The Funplex in Mount Laurel
    Just 25 minutes outside of Philadelphia, Splashplex is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Parking and admissions are free and the park operates on a “Fun Card” system where guests load money onto a card that grants access to the park’s different attractions.
  7. Crystal Springs in East Brunswick
    Crystal Springs is open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and offers discounted tickets after 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. East Brunswick residents can purchase a weekend day pass for $14 while nonresidents pay $28. After 4 p.m. residents can purchase tickets for $9 and nonresidents pay $18.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s