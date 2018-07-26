Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rain is supposed to clear just in time for National Water Park Day this Saturday! Check out these local water parks to visit to cool off and celebrate.
- Morey’s Piers in Wildwood
Morey’s Piers is one of the Jersey Shore’s greatest attractions and has recently added new features to its parks, including a new ride and WiFi for guests. Morey’s Piers’ two water parks, Ocean Oasis and Raging Waters, open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. But Morey’s Amusement Piers is open until midnight.
- Ocean City Water Park
Another gem of the Jersey Shore is the OC Water Park, which is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. There are different ticket options available, including two-hour passes, all day passes for $29.95, and children ages 2 and under are free.
- Dorney Park Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown
You don’t need to be at the shore to celebrate this holiday! Dorney Park’s Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown is currently running a Christmas in July special, offering tickets for only $29.99 until Aug. 12. The water park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Six Flags Great Adventure Hurricane Harbor in Jackson, NJ
Open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Save $8 when purchasing a daily pass online for $39.99.
- Clementon Park & Splash World
Only a 30-minute drive from Philadelphia, Splash World is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Day pass tickets are available online for $32.99.
- Splashplex at The Funplex in Mount Laurel
Just 25 minutes outside of Philadelphia, Splashplex is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Parking and admissions are free and the park operates on a “Fun Card” system where guests load money onto a card that grants access to the park’s different attractions.
- Crystal Springs in East Brunswick
Crystal Springs is open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and offers discounted tickets after 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. East Brunswick residents can purchase a weekend day pass for $14 while nonresidents pay $28. After 4 p.m. residents can purchase tickets for $9 and nonresidents pay $18.