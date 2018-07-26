Chester County Animal Rescue, PSPCA Team Up To Offer Animals Therapeutic Program In Countryside

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – It’s a new partnership with the goal of improving the lives of the most vulnerable animals across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.

Nestled between the rolling hills and lush fields in Chester County, dogs and cats and their furry friends are getting a second chance at the good life.

“I come in every day thrilled,” Susan Chew says.

Chew is the interim director at Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville.

Every day for more than 20 years now, Main Line Animal Rescue has rehabilitated abused and neglected animals on roughly 60 acres.

The outside space is perfect for a romp in the grass or stroll along the many winding trails.

Inside, animals take lessons in behavior more suitable for home life.

“It might take a month or two to slowly earn their trust,” Chew says. “That’s what we do. That what our volunteers do.”

It’s a unique space.

And the rescue will soon share it with the Pennsylvania SPCA.

“It’s just a really wonderful opportunity,” PSPCA CEO Julie Klim says.

Through a new partnership, the PSPCA will be able to send city shelter animals used to life in a kennel to the country for some much-needed time to decompress.

“Even in the best of shelters, being in a room with a lot of other animals can be stressful,” Klim says. “You come out here, you can feel your blood pressure going down, the property is incredible.”

And outdoor living isn’t just for the dogs either.

Cats are cage free, and can visit a patio, also known as the catio, whenever they please.

“Our cats go out there every day, all year-long,” Chew says. “We have a bird feeder there so it keeps them interested.”

“Beyond the property, it’s an incredible community of people,” Klim says.

That community includes roughly 300 active volunteers.

Plus, the rescue is centrally located between the PSPCA’s Lancaster and Philadelphia shelters.

“It really allows us to serve a whole corridor,” Klim says.

The partnership will also provide Main Line Animal Rescue with one tool they’ve never had — use of the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Team.

“When people call us and say there’s this dog being abused or someone has tied this dog outside in their yard year round, we can’t do anything,” Chew says. “Now, we can feel like we’re part of something greater and can help the community.”

To report animal abuse, call the PSPCA’s hotline at 866-601-7722.

You can also report abuse online at https://www.pspca.org/cruelty.