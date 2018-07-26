Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just seven months after tearing his ACL and LCL, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was running 11-on-11 drills for the first time to start training camp on Thursday.

Even though he was practicing, Wentz will not be playing in any of the preseason games.

“I was finally cleared yesterday to do that. I was excited to just be out there today and running around with the guys. We’ll just progress from there,” said Wentz, who will wear his wedding ring during games this year.

Wentz says his goal is still the same and to start the season opener Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he isn’t going to rush things.

“I’m not going to push him. He and I are married to this deal, his long-term health, obviously. I want him to have success in this league for a long, long time. I want to make sure it’s right and it’s hard to say when that time is,” said Pederson.

As for Nick Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, his role with the team will basically be the same as it was last year.

“No one knows my label. It’s sort of been that way for a long time and I’ve said it before, I don’t really care. I know that I love my teammates, I love this city, I love playing for these coaches and whatever they need of me I’m going to give them everything I got,” said Foles.