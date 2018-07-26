Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a family affair at the Philadelphia Zoo on Thursday. One their most popular residents celebrated a milestone as Abigail the giraffe turned 8.
Dog Stays By Owner’s Side For 3 Days After He Died
Zoo visitors were on hand for the special birthday celebration.
The birthday girl enjoyed the day with her mom, Stella, and month-old baby brother, Beau.
Internet Sensation April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again
Giraffes can live to be 25 in the wild and longer in captivity.