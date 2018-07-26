Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a family affair at the Philadelphia Zoo on Thursday. One their most popular residents celebrated a milestone as Abigail the giraffe turned 8.

Zoo visitors were on hand for the special birthday celebration.

The birthday girl enjoyed the day with her mom, Stella, and month-old baby brother, Beau.

Giraffes can live to be 25 in the wild and longer in captivity.