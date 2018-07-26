Philadelphia Zoo, Abigail the Giraffe
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a family affair at the Philadelphia Zoo on Thursday. One their most popular residents celebrated a milestone as Abigail the giraffe turned 8.

Dog Stays By Owner’s Side For 3 Days After He Died

Zoo visitors were on hand for the special birthday celebration.

The birthday girl enjoyed the day with her mom, Stella, and month-old baby brother, Beau.

Internet Sensation April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again

Giraffes can live to be 25 in the wild and longer in captivity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s