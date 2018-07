Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman’s death is under investigation after she was found unconscious in a vacant lot in West Philadelphia.

A passerby discovered the woman unconscious along the 300 block of North 62nd Street, Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead on scene.

No word on who she is or what the cause of death may be.