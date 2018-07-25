Flash Flood Watch:Philly, Surrounding Counties, North/Central Delaware, Berks County, And Lehigh Valley Until 6 A.M. Thursday
ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — The winning numbers were drawn in the 5th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history –$522 million.

The California Lottery says one lucky person won the Mega Millions lottery. The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

Eyewitness News was Center City before the drawing where tickets for the jackpot were hot sellers.

Many were dreaming big, plotting what they would do with all that cash.

“If I hit the jackpot I would quit my job and move far, far away,” said Marvin Blackwell.

The winning numbers are:

01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

Credit: CBS3

Meanwhile, two tickets worth a million dollars were sold in New Jersey. No word on where in the state.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

