Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man they call a “power rapist.” The suspect, now identified as Robert Johnson, 51, is believed to have raped three women last week. Now, detectives believe he robbed several more last month.

The first woman was attacked around 5:45 a.m. last Tuesday on Concourse Drive, moments after she got off a bus. She was able to escape from the man and call authorities.

**WANTED FOR MULTIPLE ARMED RAPES AND ROBBERIES** Robert Johnson 51/B/M. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach – call 911 with information pic.twitter.com/HzYpu1S42L — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 26, 2018

Also last week, detectives say the same man forced a woman into a car at a gas station on 48th and Girard Avenue. Detectives say it happened just after 4:00 a.m. The woman was taken to Fairmount Park and raped with another woman, according to authorities.

“We believe this offender is what we call a “power rapist;” someone who lives in the community,” Lt. John Walker told Eyewitness News.

Walker says his team now believes the suspected rapist is behind two other robberies in June. On June 21, a woman was forced into a car in West Philadelphia and driven to two ATM machines on 52nd and Jefferson and 36th and Chestnut. On June 30, an Uber driver and two passengers were robbed after leaving The Mann Center.

Walker feels confident this suspect is right under the nose of law enforcement. Now he wants someone to speak up. He believes the man lives near the Fairmount Park area.

“The male had a tattoo on his right chest area with a circle and some wording to it,” Walker said.

Police say Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. More surveillance video is expected to be released.