PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority is expanding the meterUP app citywide.

The app allows drivers to pay for parking with a smartphone and remotely add more time to kiosks or coin-operated parking meters.

The app has been downloaded more than 91,000 times since December 2017.

Signs and decals with directions on how to use meter up will be posted throughout the city over the next few weeks.