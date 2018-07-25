Flash Flood Watch:Philly, Surrounding Counties, North/Central Delaware, Berks County, And Lehigh Valley Until 6 A.M. Thursday
File photo of an ambulance. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person has been hospitalized after being pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called out to Cobbs Creek near 61st Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway around 4:15 p.m. for a person in the water.

The victim was pulled from the creek and transported to Lankenau Hospital in unknown condition.

It is not yet known how the person got in the water.

