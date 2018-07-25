Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County community is celebrating after raising enough money to give a program for special needs students a very big lift.

Terry Lewis couldn’t help but get teary as he welcomed politicians and community supporters to celebrate his dream come true at Dream Park in Logan Township.

His riding students helped cut the ribbon to show off new equipment at the therapeutic riding program for people with disabilities.

Thanks to a fundraising campaign by Gloucester County residents, the facility now has a special chair lift, a ramp, and improved holding pens for the horses.

There’s new lighting too, and fans and heaters will keep the temperature comfortable so special needs students can take classes year-round.

Erica, 32, is one of those students.

“She does things on the horses I didn’t know she could ever do,” said Sue Cowen, Erica’s mom.

Cowen says Erica has torsion dystonia which affects her mobility.

She was once in a wheelchair. After two years of riding it has changed her mobility.

“The first night she rode was the best she walked in years. After she got off the horse,” said Cowen.

“People that have special needs, a horse can understand. A horse can feel that somehow knows to communicate back to them, give them confidence,” said Terry Lewis.

This new equipment will help the center expand from its current roster of 40 students, and potentially become a full-time venture for people with disabilities.