PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday along the 200 block of South Ithan Street.

Police say the man was shot in the face.

Officers took him to the hospital, where he died.

So far, police do not have a description of the shooter.

There’s also no word on a possible motive.