DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Darby Borough are offering a reward in connection with the violent robbery and attack earlier this month at the Darby Free Library.

“He’s a predator, he’s a monster,” said Chief Robert Smythe during a press conference on Wednesday.

Smythe doesn’t mince words when describing the 40-year-old homeless man who allegedly robbed the Darby Free Library and attacked a 60-year-old librarian.

The crime happened July 11 and police have been tracking the whereabouts of the suspect, Terrell Carter, since that day.

“To take her and throw her on the ground and drag her down the steps at 60 years old and break her back, that she’s probably going to go through another year or two years of therapy so she can walk again,” Smythe said.

Police describe the suspect as a violent predator who preys on the elderly, targeting libraries, using their computers to fuel an online gambling addiction.

Smythe says, “My detectives have been to a number of libraries in Delaware County and Philadelphia and when you go in and show them his picture, ‘Oh yeah, he’s been in here.’”

Police believe Carter is using public transportation to get around and he’s been seen in Northeast Philadelphia and various areas around Delaware County.

An emotional plea for justice from officers set on finding this suspect.

“He preys on the elderly who cannot stand up for themselves,” said Smythe.