PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The famous Ferrari from the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is back on the auction block.

The car is actually not a Ferrari, though. Instead, it is a modified Modena GT Spyder California, that was made to look like a Ferrari 250 GT.

It was one of three cars created especially for the movie.

There’s no word on an estimated sale price, but the very same car sold at a 2013 auction for $235,000.

According to Mecum Auctions, the famed car was inducted into the Smithsonian Historical Vehicle Association Hall of Fame in April 2018.

