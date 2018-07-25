Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) — Days and days of rain leads to flooding and concerns are growing that there could be more. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning for most of the area.

Many homeowners are keeping close watch on streams and rivers as they hope to avoid what can turn out to be a costly mess. Some in Montgomery County are already in the middle of a daunting cleanup.

Water poured through Pat Hiddleson’s laundry room window from storms last week and flooded her basement.

“It’s kind of sad to look around, a little stressful,” said Hiddleson.

Her husband and father-in-law built the house on Greenhill Road in West Chester four-and-a-half decades ago.

All of her carpeting was taken up as water entering her window is not her only concern.

“We have water coming in through here, right through the wall,” said Hiddleson.

It’s a pretty penny for her and other homeowners in the region with flooded basements. Most of it is not covered by insurance because its flooding, and water coming from the ground up is usually not covered, unless it’s from a pipe burst or water line.

“Right now, I’m probably thinking it’s going to be $10,000 until the time we’re done,” said Hiddleson.

The water removal alone was $2,000 and it’s not even clear where the water is coming from.

“There’s a little tiny creek way down here, but really there’s no water around here to speak of. It’s just the rain,” said Hiddleson.

Kevin Jones, who owns the water clean up and restoration company ServePro Southern Delaware County and ServePro West Chester, offered homeowners some tips.

“If you can get your belongings from up the bottom floor, whether it’s putting them in plastic tubs or elevating those types of items from the water, putting sand bags in front of your property if you can,” said Jones.

Jones also offers advice for after your basement floods.

“I would just say if there’s any walls you can build outside your property or any areas you can contain so that it would not happen in the future, that would be my suggestion,” he said.

In Montgomery County, near the Bridgeport-Norristown line, the Schuylkill River continues to rise, however, it’s not expected to reach a flood stage.

“I’ve never seen it this high,” said Norristown resident Rebecca Brown.

The river is expected to crest around 8 p.m. on Thursday.