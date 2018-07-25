Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A number of performers are coming together for a concert in Camden County in October to oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration and detention policies.

Tickets for “The Lantern Tour,” featuring Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne and other special guests, go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. The concert will be held at Collingswood’s Scottish Rite Auditorium at 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. The tour looks to shed light on undocumented families being separated at the border when they try to enter the U.S. through Mexico.

“The concert promises an intimate acoustic set from Harris and Browne, as well as Grammy award-winning artists Shawn Colvin and Lila Downs,” Freeholder Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said in a statement. “We’re very excited to bring these and other incredible artists into our community to benefit an incredibly timely and important cause.”

The concert is part of a five-stop tour to benefit the Women’s Refugee Commission as proceeds will go towards efforts to support women and children who seek shelter in the U.S.

As many as 2,551 children age 5 and up were separated from their families and 1,187 children have been reunified with parents, guardians or sponsors, the government has said. But the exact number still separated is unclear.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told members of Congress that the government is “on track” to meet Thursday’s court-ordered deadline of reuniting hundreds of migrant children with their families, lawmakers who met privately with her said.

The tour will make four other stops in October:

Oct. 23 – Nashville at City Winery

Oct. 25 – Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre

Oct. 27 – Boston at Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 28 – New York at Town Hall

