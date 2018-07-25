Flash Flood Watch:Philly, Surrounding Counties, North/Central Delaware, Berks County, And Lehigh Valley Until 6 A.M. Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chase Utley said goodbye to Phillies fans on Wednesday during the last regular season series against his former team. But the goodbye tour left Utley’s sons with some questions.

“They had a lot of questions; they couldn’t understand why everyone had their last name,” said Chase of his boys, Benjamin and Max.

Utley’s boys even wanted dad’s autograph!

“They couldn’t understand why [the fans] wanted my autograph. They asked me for my autograph that was the weird part,” Utley said.

“It was good that they were here and i’m glad they were able to see it,” Utley said.

The beloved former Phillie and six-time All-Star who recently announced his retirement at season’s end, helped lead Philadelphia to the 2008 World Series championship and five straight division titles.

He took to Instagram for one last thank you.

“Thank you Philadelphia for the amazing journey. You will forever have a place in my heart. @phillies #08WFC,” said Utley.

