BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bensalem are searching for a woman they have dubbed the “blue dress bandit.”

Police say she the woman entered the Target store on Rockhill Drive on Sunday, took an Amazon Show from the display, placed it in her cart, and walked out without paying.

“At least she dressed nicely for the occasion,” police said in a release.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.