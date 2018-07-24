  • CBS 3On Air

ATLANTA (CBS/AP) — The winning numbers were drawn in the 5th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history –$522 million

Eyewitness News was Center City before the drawing where tickets for the jackpot were hot sellers.

Many were dreaming big, plotting what they would do with all that cash.

“If I hit the jackpot I would quit my job and move far, far away,” said Marvin Blackwell.

The winning numbers are:

01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

Credit: CBS3

