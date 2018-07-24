  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vehicles that can fly are becoming a reality and in the coming years, your commute to work may include air travel.

Several companies, including Uber, are developing vehicles that can glide through the sky.

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, lawmakers held a hearing on the technology and found out just how close it is.

flying cars Several Companies Developing Flying Cars Testify On Capitol Hill

Credit: (CBS3)

Anna Dietrich is co-founder of Terrafugia and she expects her company’s flying car to be on the market next year.

The street legal car would take off from an airport, but experts see a day when the vehicles hit the skies from anywhere.

Members of Congress say there are major challenges to address before flying cars can get off the ground in large numbers.

