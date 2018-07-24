Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A new report reveals that Monday’s deadly house collapse in Hamilton Township, Mercer County was caused by long-term water damage.

An engineering report states that long-term water penetration through an exterior wall of the basement caused a block to disintegrate, which resulted in the basement walls to collapse.

“We believe chronic, long-term water penetration through the east side exterior wall led to the extensive deterioration and crumbling of at least one course of block probably over a wide area,” the report reads.

It continues, “We speculate that this disintegrating block gave way yesterday morning leading to several floor joists slipping off their supports and directly resulting in the catastrophic collapse of the building.”

Authorities say 38-year-old Tika Justice died in the rental house collapse on the 1800 block of South Broad Street. Her 16 and 20-year-old daughters were injured and are in stable condition at Capital Health.

“They found the deceased victim on top of the daughter, the 16-year-old, who was subsequently removed,” said Hamilton Fire Capt. Ferdinand Mather.

Mather says it took an hour and 40 minutes to get all three victims out.