PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities believe they have arrested the person responsible for robbing a 70-year-old man at knifepoint at SEPTA’s Erie-Torresdale Station on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the man was boarding the elevator on Erie Avenue when the suspect threatened him with a knife and demanded his wallet.

On Monday night, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel says they took a person into custody who fit the description of the suspect.

“We are VERY confident that this is the person who committed the robbery,” Nestel said in a tweet.

At 6pm, Transit Police DETs Bouldin & Ryan saw a man who fit the description of the knifepoint robber. That man was stopped and was taken to Transit Police HQ for investigation. We are VERY confident that this is the person who committed the robbery. Nice work DETs!!!!! — Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) July 25, 2018

The man was not injured in the incident.