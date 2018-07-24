Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities believe they have arrested the person responsible for robbing a 70-year-old man at knifepoint at SEPTA’s Erie-Torresdale Station on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the man was boarding the elevator on Erie Avenue when the suspect threatened him with a knife and demanded his wallet.

On Monday night, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel says they took a person into custody who fit the description of the suspect.

“We are VERY confident that this is the person who committed the robbery,” Nestel said in a tweet.

The man was not injured in the incident.

