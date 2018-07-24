Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heart-stopping video in New Jersey when a police officer risks his life to save a man from getting hit by a train.

Perth Amboy Police shared the video Tuesday on Facebook.

Officer Kyle Savoia’s body camera captured him racing to save the man laying down on the tracks last week.

The man said he was unaware the New Jersey transit train was coming and he jumped out of the way at the last moment.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.