PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia unveiled renderings of the new tomb for Saint Katharine Drexel on Tuesday.

It will be constructed over the next few weeks at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Once complete, the sacred remains of Saint Katharine Drexel will be transferred there from the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Motherhouse and Shrine in Bensalem.

A formal dedication will be celebrated during mass on Nov. 18.