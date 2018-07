Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The Mantua Police Department in New Jersey is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Video captures the man entering at least one vehicle and checking the handles of several others.

“He helped himself to quite a few items this past week that did not belong to him,” said police on Facebook.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mantua Police Department.