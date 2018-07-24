ALLENTOWN, P.a. (CBS) – Nearly six years later, authorities have arrested a man accused of killing an Allentown teenager.

Quante Cruz, 28, has been charged in connection with the 2012 murder of 17-year-old Kareem Fedd.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of Fullerton Avenue in Allentown.

District Attorney Jim Martin announced Tuesday that Cruz has been charged with one count each of Criminal Homicide, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, and Burglary. The charges are felonies of the first degree.

Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Apparent Drug Overdose, Reports Say

A date for a preliminary hearing will be set Tuesday, but the Commonwealth is expected to file a motion seeking to bypass the preliminary hearing.