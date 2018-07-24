Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Los Angeles now say the store employee killed during a shootout at a Trader Joe’s on Saturday was struck by an officer’s bullet.

The employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was going into the store after firing two rounds at officers pursuing him, Moore told reporters.

The two officers each fired back at Atkins and one of their rounds went through one of Corado’s arms and into her body.

Atkins crashed a car into a Trader Joe’s, while fleeing police after allegedly shooting his grandmother.

He took hostages for nearly four hours before eventually surrendering.

He faces numerous charges.

