PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Los Angeles now say the store employee killed during a shootout at a Trader Joe’s on Saturday was struck by an officer’s bullet.

The employee, Melyda Corado, 27, was leaving the store Saturday as the suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, 28, was going into the store after firing two rounds at officers pursuing him, Moore told reporters.

woman struck by police bullet LAPD: Police Bullet Killed Store Employee Melyda Corado During Trader Joes Hostage Situation

Credit: (CBS3)

The two officers each fired back at Atkins and one of their rounds went through one of Corado’s arms and into her body.

Atkins crashed a car into a Trader Joe’s, while fleeing police after allegedly shooting his grandmother.

He took hostages for nearly four hours before eventually surrendering.

He faces numerous charges.

