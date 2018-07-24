Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The Chester Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body during a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting near the 1700 block of West 11th Street around 11 a.m., when they found Lamont Lewis in the driver’s seat of a parked gray Hyundai.

When Crozer Chester Medical Center paramedics arrived on scene, they pronounced Lewis dead.

A white vehicle was reportedly fleeing the scene, according to police.

There have been no arrests reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Thomas of Chester police at 610-447-8426 or bthomas306@chesterpolice.org or Detective Timothy Deery of Delaware County at 610-891-8030.

Police say this is Chester’s 11th homicide of the year.