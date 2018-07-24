WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And North/Central Delaware Until 8 A.M. Wednesday
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Animals are trying to escape to higher ground during the flooding that has slammed central Pennsylvania.

A groundhog was left stranded on a fence in Hummelstown due to flooding near Swatara Creek.

In Tremont, officials declared a disaster emergency because of the flash flooding.

Three days of rain across central Pennsylvania saturated the ground, giving water few places to go.

Fire crews spent the day rescuing many people from vehicles that didn’t make it through the flooded roads. Those abandoned vehicles then clogged streets, hampering other rescue efforts.

It could be days before the rain ends and the area starts to dry out.

