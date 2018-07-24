  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Dorney Park, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s only July but one of the most popular amusement parks in the region is already looking forward to Halloween.

Dorney Park held a job fair on Tuesday.

It’s looking for more than 500 seasonal positions for its “Halloween Haunt.”

Positions include monsters, technicians, makeup artists and ushers.

Don’t worry if you missed Tuesday’s job fair, there will be another one on Tuesday, August 7.

