WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And North/Central Delaware Until 8 A.M. Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drinking artificially sweetened beverages has been linked to a lower risk of colon cancer death, according to researchers.

Researchers from the Yale Cancer Center found patients who drank at least 12 ounces of artificially sweetened soda a day were 46 percent less likely to have a recurrence of colon cancer.

They also found that increasing the intake of diet soda was also associated with a significant improvement in both recurrence-free survival.

More than a thousand cancer patients were studied.

Now, before you go ahead and indulge in a diet soda, scientists say more research is needed to better understand the link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s