Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drinking artificially sweetened beverages has been linked to a lower risk of colon cancer death, according to researchers.

Researchers from the Yale Cancer Center found patients who drank at least 12 ounces of artificially sweetened soda a day were 46 percent less likely to have a recurrence of colon cancer.

They also found that increasing the intake of diet soda was also associated with a significant improvement in both recurrence-free survival.

More than a thousand cancer patients were studied.

Now, before you go ahead and indulge in a diet soda, scientists say more research is needed to better understand the link.