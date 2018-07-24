Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 7:38 a.m.

Dispatchers say the collision sent one of the vehicles into an embankment next to the SEPTA’s Regional Rail Media-Elwyn Line.

One person was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

The SEPTA Regional Rail Media-Elwyn Line outbound service is suspended while crews clear the scene.