PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section, Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 7:38 a.m.
Dispatchers say the collision sent one of the vehicles into an embankment next to the SEPTA’s Regional Rail Media-Elwyn Line.
One person was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.
The SEPTA Regional Rail Media-Elwyn Line outbound service is suspended while crews clear the scene.