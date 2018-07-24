  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There may be an unwanted ingredient lurking in your favorite California wine.

It could contain radioactive particles from the 20-11 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

The particles traveled across the pacific to California through the air.

Scientists found some bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon and Rosé bottled after the disaster contained twice the amount of radioactive particles but don’t worry, the levels are said to be far too low for concern.

