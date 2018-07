Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bethlehem Township have identified a suspect wanted for withdrawing thousands of dollars from a victim’s savings account.

Police say the female suspect fraudulently withdrew over $7,000 from the victim’s savings account at First Commonwealth Credit Union over a six-month period.

If you have any information about this woman, please call the Bethlehem Township Police Department at 610-419-9646.