PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Allentown teen who police say fled to Mexico with a 45-year-old man is now missing again, this time with three teens.

Mother Of Teen Girl Taken To Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Kevin Esterly, Charter School

Police say on March 5, 2018, 16-year-old Amy Yu fled to Mexico with 45-year-old Kevin Esterly.

16-year-old Amy Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly

Credit: Allentown Police

The pair were later located on March 17 when Esterly was arrested and charged.

Police believe Yu went willingly with Esterly.

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Esterly’s then-wife Stacey broke her silence, saying she didn’t believe their relationship was sexual.

‘I Don’t Want To Believe They Were Sexual,’ Says Wife Whose Husband Fled To Mexico With Allentown Teen

“In my heart, I don’t want to believe they were sexual and I’m hoping that this was just an infatuation with him trying to help her as a father figure and he got sucked into something,” Stacey told Dr. Phil of her husband’s relationship with Yu.

amy yu Allentown Teen Who Fled To Mexico With Man Is Missing Again: Police

Amy Yu | Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Esterly’s wife has since filed for divorce and Yu’s mother is suing him and her daughter’s school for emotional and financial damages.

On Monday, state police say Yu, and two other girls, Nicole Richard, 17, and Ajah Linares, 16, left Vision Quest in an unknown vehicle around 1 a.m. on Monday.

my post1 Allentown Teen Who Fled To Mexico With Man Is Missing Again: Police

Left: Ajah Linares, Right: Nicole Richard | Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Police say the teens are not a threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 717-264-5161.

 

 

