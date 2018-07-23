Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To many who grew up in Philadelphia, the city is the best place to live in the United States. But where does the City of Brotherly Love rank among the best big cities to live in?

A WalletHub study gave 62 big cities overall rankings via measurements that include affordability, economy, education, health, quality of life, as well as safety. Based off those key factors, Philadelphia is one of the worst big cities to live in as it ranks 49th overall, according to the study.

Philadelphia ranked 58th in economy and education. In addition, it earned in 43rd in affordability. Philly’s highest rankings are 14th in quality of life and seventh in safety.

Using 56 key indicators of attractiveness, such as quality of public schools, life expectancy, job opportunities and property taxes, researchers were able to compare the 62 big cities and rank them.

Seattle claims top honor as the best big city to live in, according to the study.

Philadelphia ranks top five in best big city to walk (tying Miami for fourth). So, there’s at least that.