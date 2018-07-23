DOVER, DE - JUNE 5: Casino, restaurants, and shops signs are seen outside the Dover Downs Casino on June 5, 2018 in Dover, Delaware. Delaware is the first state to launch legal sports betting since the Supreme Court decision to lift a 25-year old federal ban. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Twin River Worldwide Holdings and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment have entered a merger agreement, according to a recent Securities and Exchange filing.

The merger became definitive on Sunday, according to the filing.

As part of the agreement, privately held Twin River will become a publicly traded company.

The agreement calls for Dover Downs stock to be exchanged for Twin River common shares representing 7.2 percent of the equity in the combined company at closing.

Closing of the deal is subject to approval by Dover Downs shareholders.

Dover Downs shares were up $1, or 50 percent, in afternoon trading Monday.

Twin River’s holdings include two casinos in Rhode Island and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.

