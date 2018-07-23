Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Once the rain began on Saturday across the area, it came down fast and furious and felt like it would never let up. While Sunday brought a quick break in the action at times for many of us across the region, more wet weather is likely today and it will be a theme that carries itself throughout at least the first half of the work week, before another quick reprieve from the rainy conditions is possible.

While we are calling for chances of showers and storm for almost every day this week, some days will be wetter than others. The wettest afternoons at this point look to be Monday and Wednesday with a spattering of rain showers for Tuesday throughout the day. We are going to wait for a cold front on Wednesday as well, which will eventually help to clear us out.

As for Monday and today’s rain chances, it looks like we could see showers and thunderstorms that are not absolutely widespread across the region, but are likely for many of us throughout the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. With the threat for drenching downpours at times there is a Flash Flood Watch for Southeast Pennsylvania, and the Lehigh Valley until 4 A.M. on Tuesday. Areas of poor drainage, as well as creeks and streams will be most susceptible to the flooding potential. Within some of the heaviest rain on Monday we could be looking at rainfall rates of 1″ or more per hour. We are also dealing with an already saturated ground meaning that water is likely to run off since it will not be able to be absorbed.

Tuesday as promised is likely to be drier than Monday with even some sunshine likely peeking through the clouds tomorrow afternoon. That does not mean that we are totally dry across the whole region on Tuesday, and a few spotty showers or rumbles of thunder are possible, but it will not be as likely as Monday afternoon. Tuesday precipitation chances come in around 30% for the day.

By the time Wednesday rolls into town, our chances for showers and storms is likely to ramp back up as a cold front tries to push into and then across the region. While there are no Flooding issues that are expected at this time, we are still going to be keeping and eye to sky and to the creeks and streams for middle of the week. Overall in the next 3 days we are looking at widespread rainfall amounts from Monday to Wednesday that could be around 3″ give or take a little. A cold front is forecast at this point to roll through the region overnight on Wednesday and while it will not totally clear us out for Thursday is does get better for the second half of the week.

Thursday will still see a spotty shower here or there, but we should see the most sunshine we have seen in a while on Thursday afternoon. The lack of precipitation however means temperatures will be on the rise and highs for the end of the week could push to up near 90.

Not much changes from Thursday to Friday as we once again see a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing to near 90. A chance for a late day or overnight shower is there but even a brief look into this coming weekend it seems as though we should be generally dry both Saturday and Sunday.