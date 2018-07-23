Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe weather caused two popular Pennsylvania amusement parks to close on Monday.

Hershey Park was forced to shut down after a weekend of excessive rain and flooding.

Zoo America posted to Facebook informing guests that it was going to be closed for the day and ensured that the animals affected by the flooding were moved to safe areas.

Knoebels Amusement Resort also closed on Monday, but plans to reopen Tuesday, weather permitting. Knoebels reminded guests that the 2018 Christmas In July celebration begins Tuesday.