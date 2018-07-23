WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And Lehigh Valley Until 4 A.M. Tuesday
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe weather caused two popular Pennsylvania amusement parks to close on Monday.

Hershey Park was forced to shut down after a weekend of excessive rain and flooding.

Zoo America posted to Facebook informing guests that it was going to be closed for the day and ensured that the animals affected by the flooding were moved to safe areas.

Knoebels Amusement Resort also closed on Monday, but plans to reopen Tuesday, weather permitting. Knoebels reminded guests that the 2018 Christmas In July celebration begins Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s