PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released new surveillance images showing the suspected vehicle of two men accused of breaking into a 82-year-old woman’s home in the Cobbs Creek section of the city last week.

Police say two men broke into the elderly woman’s home on the 6000 block of Sansom Street around 8:30 p.m. on July 19.

Surveillance video released on Monday shows the suspects’ vehicle, say police. The video shows a dark red or maroon four-door sedan with a bumper sticker.

One of the men allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman.

“Two offenders appear in her bedroom. Both offenders had their faces covered in towels,” said Philadelphia Police SVU Capt. Mark Burgmann. “One of the offenders jumped on top of our complainant who was still in bed, and stated to her they were going to rape her. They then attempted to pull her legs open and she fought them and resisted and they then stopped.”

Investigators say after the men tried attacking the woman, they stole some items, including $160. Detectives also found the towels covering their faces outside the home.

Police describe one suspect as a “dark complexion, heavy build and short” man and the other as a “medium brown complexion, slim build” man.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at (215) 686-TIPS (8477).