PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will meet with Jay-Z after the hip-hop star criticized the city’s decision that the Made in America Festival will no longer be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after this year.

The mayor’s office says Kenney will meet with Jay-Z and ROC Nation on Monday, but the location and details will not be released until after the meeting.

Jay-Z said in a statement last week that he was “disappointed” in Kenney over the decision as the two-day Made in America Event has been located on the parkway since 2012.

“We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city,” Jay-Z said in a statement, adding that the city allegedly tried to stop this year’s event. “In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.”

Kenney cited logistical difficulties on the parkway as one reason why it was decided that the concert must move in 2019, adding that a communication error between the city and the show’s producer, ROC Nation, may have led Jay-Z to feeling blindsided.

“There are some operational difficulties on the parkway because of how long it takes to set up and take down. We were in conversation with people who we thought were communicating that to ROC Nation and Jay-Z. Apparently, they weren’t,” the mayor said.

Kenney says the city is now in touch with the right people over deciding on a location for 2019 and years to come.

“We want to keep the concert and we want to maintain and good relationship with ROC Nation and we want to work hard to do that,” said Kenney.

The city is looking at five prominent locations to possibly hold the Made in America festival next year and for years to come.