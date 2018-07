Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle accident has closed a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem on Monday.

Officials say multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in an accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound shortly after 12 p.m. The turnpike is closed westbound from Bensalem to Willow Grove.

There have been no reported injuries.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.