PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Distinguishing a dog’s breed can be difficult since there are now hundreds of different breeds but a Michigan man has created a smartphone app to solve that problem.

“DoggZamm” snaps a photo of a dog and in seconds, it identifies the breed by recognizing facial features and fur.

The app’s creator says it was inspired by his very curious six-year-old daughter.